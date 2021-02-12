Crews battle overnight fire at Antigo business

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Developing overnight in Langlade County, the Antigo Fire Department tells NewsChannel 7 that crews responded to a fire at Dejno’s overnight.

Fire Chief John Petroskey with the Antigo Fire Department says that there were no injuries reported but there was substantial damage to equipment inside the building. Crews say that a sprinkler system inside the building helped prevent major damage to its structural integrity.

The call came in at 7:00 Thursday night with crews battling the fire into the early morning hours of Friday. Chief Petroskey says Bridge Street will be open to traffic Friday morning.

The fire is under investigation with Chief Petroskey saying crews will be back on scene in the morning to check for hot spots.

