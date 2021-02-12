Advertisement

2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said.

The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

A preliminary state police report did not specify the road conditions at the time of the crash, but Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, said the area received periodic lake effect snowfall on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai Veloster and a 22-year-old female passenger were killed, while a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. All were from Chicago.

Authorities have not released the names of the two who died.

The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin. The driver survived that crash and has said he feels thankful to be alive after this truck fell onto the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee-area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Wood County woman reports new phone scam
New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
Katina Mulroy booking photo
Woman to face charges following officer involved shooting at Days Inn
Fire at Dejno’s (Feb. 11, 2021)
Crews battle overnight fire at Antigo business

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry ‘fight,’ too
In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the Office of Military Commissions building...
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review
It's the defense's day in the impeachment trial of former President Trump (Source: CNN Newsource)
Trump's team offers 'short' defense during impeachment trial
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 cases, deaths on downward trend; vaccinations set new record
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said T.J. Ducklo had been suspended.
White House briefing: Staffer who threatened reporter suspended