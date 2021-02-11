Wausau American Legion delivers Valentine’s dinner to local veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau American Legion Post 10 has been busy over the past year. They have prepared and delivered over 1,000 meals to local veterans.

“Year to date we have 1,800 meals handed out,” American Legion Post 10 vice commander Bob Weller said.

On Wednesday, the Legion went to work donating Valentine’s meals. Chicken, steamed veggies, potatoes, and dessert were all packed up with a few valentines from local students.

“We have brownies, as well as a valentines for them as well as a little memo from the post saying ‘You’re special to us and keep safe,” Weller added.

The meals are always appreciated by the veterans that receive them. But one of the favorite parts for most people, is interacting with the delivery drivers.

“Some of these people can’t get out at all or don’t have the means so it’s great, it’s a familiar face, and we get to check on them, too,” delivery volunteer Kelly Gabor explained.

“This is some of the only touch they have with the outside world,” Weller added.

Weller is in charge of getting volunteers to drop off meals. But the generous people in the area make his job easy.

“I called them all last night to make sure they could come. Invariably every one of them responded within 10 minutes, thumbs up, we’ll be here, we want to help you,” Weller shared.

The recent cold stretch is untimely for food delivery. But when you’re serving a VIP, the cold is barely noticeable.

“So a little negative eight or five or what ever for what they went through? No. It pushes you on to say ‘Thank you’ for their service,” Gabor explained.

The Wausau Post 10 is planning to do at least four more monthly meals for local veterans this year.

