Advertisement

VA clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible veterans

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be offered at the Tomah VA Community Based Outpatient...
COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be offered at the Tomah VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Clark County.(Dakota news now)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be offered at the Tomah VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Clark County.

According to a news release, the Tomah VA Medical Center is following Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Veterans Health Administration guidance to offer COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans enrolled in the Tomah VA, who are 65 years of age and older, receiving chemotherapy, undergoing hemodialysis, received a solid organ transplant, are homeless, and/or have a Spinal Cord Injury.

Enrolled Veterans who are 65 years and older or in one of the previously mentioned groups may schedule an appointment at the Tomah VA or their Community Based Outpatient Clinic by calling 800- 872-8662 extension 66274.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea deal likely for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers

Latest News

Another cold day with increasing clouds.
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
Light snow is expected tonight with around 1" possible.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Wausau Fire Department investigates house fire on east side
Wausau Fire Department investigates house fire on east side