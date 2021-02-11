VA clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be offered at the Tomah VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Clark County.

According to a news release, the Tomah VA Medical Center is following Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Veterans Health Administration guidance to offer COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans enrolled in the Tomah VA, who are 65 years of age and older, receiving chemotherapy, undergoing hemodialysis, received a solid organ transplant, are homeless, and/or have a Spinal Cord Injury.

Enrolled Veterans who are 65 years and older or in one of the previously mentioned groups may schedule an appointment at the Tomah VA or their Community Based Outpatient Clinic by calling 800- 872-8662 extension 66274.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.