Suspect in Marathon County homicide to make first court appearance

Shawn Carl booking photo
Shawn Carl booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 50-year-old man investigators say the suspect in a recent homicide investigation is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The body of Chris Schauer, 20, was found by a fur trapper in the McMillan Marsh Wildlife on Dec. 29.

Shawn Carl was booked into the Marathon County Jail on homicide and weapons charges on Feb. 9.

His son, Jared Carl, 19 was arrested Feb. 4 after investigators said he was in possession of Schauer’s car.

No other details about the case have been released.

