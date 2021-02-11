Suspect in Marathon County homicide to make first court appearance

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 50-year-old man investigators say the suspect in a recent homicide investigation is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The body of Chris Schauer, 20, was found by a fur trapper in the McMillan Marsh Wildlife on Dec. 29.

Shawn Carl was booked into the Marathon County Jail on homicide and weapons charges on Feb. 9.

His son, Jared Carl, 19 was arrested Feb. 4 after investigators said he was in possession of Schauer’s car.

No other details about the case have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.