Advertisement

Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address.

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)

They’ve asked a judge to order his arrest and hike his bond by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding and they offered to give prosecutors his address if it stays under seal.

Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn’t presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea deal likely for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers

Latest News

A TSA agent went beyond the call of duty helping a family stranded on the wrong coast
TSA officer helps out, gives money to family who wound up in wrong Portland
A TSA agent went beyond the call of duty helping a family stranded on the wrong coast
TSA agent helps family who landed in wrong Portland
Another cold day with increasing clouds.
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
The Lincoln Project is denouncing one of its co-founders after multiple reports that over...
How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks