Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer faces a judge Thursday with prosecutors asking that he be re-arrested.

Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address.

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

They’ve asked a judge to order his arrest and hike his bond by $200,000.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding and they offered to give prosecutors his address if it stays under seal.

Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn’t presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.