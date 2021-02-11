Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Authorities identify man shot in Plover
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
CDC officially recommends double masking
CDC officially recommends double masking
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
2-10-21- A D.C. Everest Wrestling Tradition
2-10-21- A D.C. Everest Wrestling Tradition
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims