Advertisement

New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin

Wood County woman reports new phone scam
Wood County woman reports new phone scam(AP)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new phone scam was reported in central Wisconsin. Names listed in your contact list can appear on your caller ID, but it may not actually be the person the caller ID says it is.

Tambi Prey reported the scam Wednesday evening after receiving several fake calls from people she speaks to regularly.

“I got a call from my sister.” Prey said. “When I answered, it was another young person; it might have been the same guy. I said, ‘hello’ and he asked again, ‘is Tom there or his Mike there?’ and I said, ‘can I ask who’s calling? I think you have the wrong number.’ They hang up a second later, my sister is on the phone for me.”

Just moments after receiving a fake call from someone listed on her contact list, she says she received a real phone call from the actual person.

“As soon as he hung up,” she explained, “my friend whose name was displayed on the call called me.”

Prey’s cellular provider is US Cellular. She says the company informed her that her information is secure, but she still worries about people who may not know that this is a scam call.

“I have older friends and my step-dad...” she said. “I would be very concerned if I called them and somehow my name came up and we have a relationship that maybe I know their pin number or bank account number.”

The Better Business Bureau says this is a common act of scamming called “spoofing.”

“Spoofing is the act of disguising communication from an unknown source,” BBB Media Relations Spokesperson Lisa Schiller said.

Schiller says to avoid being the victim of a scam via phone, do not answer unknown calls, even if the area code is listed as your area code.

“If you’re not certain whether the call is legitimate or not, hang up the phone, if you do answer,” Schiller said, “and call that organization or that business directly.”

Installing spam blocking applications on your phone can also decrease your chance of being a victim, according to the BBB.

Schiller says if you become aware of a scam, always report them to the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
35053269 - close up male and female holding hands over table
Love in a lockdown: Relationship coach shares tips on keeping that spark
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Vaccine stores do not match need
Healthcare workers try to vaccinate as many as possible