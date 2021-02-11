New phone scam reported in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new phone scam was reported in central Wisconsin. Names listed in your contact list can appear on your caller ID, but it may not actually be the person the caller ID says it is.

Tambi Prey reported the scam Wednesday evening after receiving several fake calls from people she speaks to regularly.

“I got a call from my sister.” Prey said. “When I answered, it was another young person; it might have been the same guy. I said, ‘hello’ and he asked again, ‘is Tom there or his Mike there?’ and I said, ‘can I ask who’s calling? I think you have the wrong number.’ They hang up a second later, my sister is on the phone for me.”

Just moments after receiving a fake call from someone listed on her contact list, she says she received a real phone call from the actual person.

“As soon as he hung up,” she explained, “my friend whose name was displayed on the call called me.”

Prey’s cellular provider is US Cellular. She says the company informed her that her information is secure, but she still worries about people who may not know that this is a scam call.

“I have older friends and my step-dad...” she said. “I would be very concerned if I called them and somehow my name came up and we have a relationship that maybe I know their pin number or bank account number.”

The Better Business Bureau says this is a common act of scamming called “spoofing.”

“Spoofing is the act of disguising communication from an unknown source,” BBB Media Relations Spokesperson Lisa Schiller said.

Schiller says to avoid being the victim of a scam via phone, do not answer unknown calls, even if the area code is listed as your area code.

“If you’re not certain whether the call is legitimate or not, hang up the phone, if you do answer,” Schiller said, “and call that organization or that business directly.”

Installing spam blocking applications on your phone can also decrease your chance of being a victim, according to the BBB.

Schiller says if you become aware of a scam, always report them to the Better Business Bureau.

