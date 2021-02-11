Advertisement

Love in a lockdown: Relationship coach shares tips on keeping that spark

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 is giving couples the rare opportunity to spend more time together, and as result, many couples are discovering the downside of having too much of a good thing.  Whether together for a handful of months or several decades, it’s far too easy for couples to get swept up in the daily ins and outs of life. This becomes even more difficult when faced with the stark uncertainty of the pandemic.

The pandemic is filled with stressors and challenges that would shake up even the healthiest of relationships. Maybe the pandemic is acting as a pressure cooker for relationship problems you already had or maybe it’s serving as a playing field for new, unexpected discoveries. Or perhaps the pandemic has even been good for your relationship. Whatever it is, many couples are wondering if the new experience is normal or healthy.

Babita Spinelli is an accomplished psychotherapist and certified relationship coach joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to offer tips on how best to keep love alive amidst the pandemic.

