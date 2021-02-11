Advertisement

Healthcare workers try to vaccinate as many as possible

Vaccine stores do not match need
Vaccine stores do not match need(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out, many who are eligible are facing roadblocks to obtaining the vaccine. What they don’t see is the roadblocks medical facilities face in getting the doses. Even large operations like Marshfield Clinic have to fill our weekly questionnaires justifying their requests.

“The vaccine plan just kind of says, okay so if we give you the vaccines you’re asking for, what do you plan to do with them? Do you plan to vaccinate any long-term health care workers, or do you plan to just do your employees, or do you plan to do other external healthcare workers? And so they do ask those questions on the survey,” said Marshfield RN Penny Funk.

Even with the strict scrutiny by the state, Funk says they only receive about a quarter of what they request.

“Then we usually don’t find out our allocation until late Friday, sometimes Saturday. So we’ve had some meetings over the weekend to try to determine what our plan of action is for the next week and usually it is boots on the ground Monday morning to get things off and running so that we can prepare to start vaccinating as soon as we receive those vaccines,” she said.

Some front-line workers like medical staff and law enforcement have not yet received the vaccine, or have changed their mind to get it.

They are addressed first, and then the general public, funk says.

But that line is getting shorter and hundreds of seniors are already being vaccinated each week by Marshfield.

Funk said the state of Wisconsin just started allocating vaccines two weeks in advance. “They are trying to do it in two-week increments to give facilities more time to plan,” she said.

Funk also says that the public should take into consideration that the United States is not alone in taking stores of the vaccine.

“The pharmaceutical companies, they are not just working for the United States. They are trying to stop this pandemic globally.

Funk says she knows people are getting tired of all the disruption of the past year.

She says if we remain patient and keep up healthy practices, for now, the vaccine will get us to herd immunity in time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
35053269 - close up male and female holding hands over table
Love in a lockdown: Relationship coach shares tips on keeping that spark
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses