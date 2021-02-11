Advertisement

Fond du Lac set to host Sturgeon Spectacular

An area of downtown Fond du Lac is set up to host the annual Sturgeon Spectacular.
An area of downtown Fond du Lac is set up to host the annual Sturgeon Spectacular.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people will take to Lake Winnebago and the Upriver lakes this weekend for the opening of the sturgeon spearing season, but the ice isn’t the only place for action.

There are signs around town and sturgeon in the windows on Main Street. Downtown Fond du Lac is not only decorated but also prepared to celebrate everything sturgeon, this weekend, with its annual Sturgeon Spectacular.

“All of the events are going to be downtown, right behind me, and we brought back some of the more popular things so we’re really excited,” says Craig Molitor, President of the the Fond du Lac Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

From snow and ice sculpting, by both professionals and amateurs, to curling and live music. The Sturgeon Spectacular promises to provide safe, family fun for everyone, during the pandemic.

According to Molitor, “We’re going to be very serious about enforcing the social distancing, the masking, etc. etc. on all indoor stuff. We’re going to bed and plead with people to follow the suggested masking requirements for outdoors. We really want to show the world that safe commerce and safe celebration can happen.”

But the event isn’t just limited to activities in front of the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, businesses downtown are participating too.

“We have a special called fishtail for a cocktail, kind of similar to a cosmopolitan so it’s kind of fun to come up with something fun and unique for Sturgeon Spectacular,” says Sara Cujak with Cujaks’ Wine & Spirits.

Chad Buros, the general manager at the Hotel Retlaw adds, “Gonna have a lot of activity in the downtown area and we’re really looking forward to that this weekend.”

For years the Sturgeon Spectacular has been known as a celebration of winter and really big fish. The same holds true this year with a little addition in the age of COVID-19. “Bundle up, mask up and have some fun,” says Craig Molitor.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
35053269 - close up male and female holding hands over table
Love in a lockdown: Relationship coach shares tips on keeping that spark
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Vaccine stores do not match need
Healthcare workers try to vaccinate as many as possible