First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine and bitterly cold to start the day across the Wisconsin River Valley. Clouds will be on the increase as the day goes on. Afternoon readings rising into the mid-single digits, wind chills during the day ranging from -5° to -15°.

Around 1" of snowfall is expected. (WSAW)

Some light snow will impact the region tonight. (WSAW)

Cloudy tonight with light snow and snow showers. Accumulations by the morning of around 1″. Lows in the single digits below zero. Clouds are expected to be more common than sunshine tomorrow. High close to zero.

Sunday is a good bet for a First Alert Weather Day. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy to start the holiday weekend on Saturday with a chance of light snow or snow showers. High in the mid-single digits. Valentine’s Day will be frigid with a blast of arctic air settling back into the region. A fair amount of sunshine on Sunday with temperatures starting off around -20° and only rebounding to the mid to upper single digits below zero. Wind chill values will range from -40° in the morning to -20° in the afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day is likely to be issued for Sunday through Monday morning for the dangerously cold conditions. Presidents’ Day starts off with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s below zero locally, but with the help of some sun rising to a high in the mid-single digits for the afternoon.

Partly sunny on Tuesday with a high near 10. More clouds around on Wednesday with a high in the low teens. Light snow is possible next Thursday with highs in the midi teens.

