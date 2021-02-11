Advertisement

February is American Heart Month: What our hearts need as we age

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We all want to look and feel our best as we age, and staying ahead of health issues is a great way to keep any negative impacts of aging at bay. So, what are you doing now to proactively help your body, particularly your heart, age healthily in the future?

The older we get, levels of an essential molecule called NAD+ that helps your body generate energy and repair damage to your cells naturally decline. In fact, this molecule helps convert everything we eat into everything we are. Exposure to stressors like a high fat diet, inactivity, and poor sleep habits, can also negatively impact NAD+ levels and affect your heart health.

On Tuesday, nutritional biochemist Dr. Andrew Shao joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain how NAD+ affects heart health. Jen Cohen, fitness expert and host of “Habits & Hustle” podcast, joined Dr. Shao, to offer ways to actively maintain our heart health in our daily lives.

You can watch the full heart-to-heart conversation by clicking on the video above.

