Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls salad kit over possible undeclared allergens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling their Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Wednesday due to possible undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the dressing and topping kit for a different Dole product was unintentionally used in a portion of the salad.

The impacted products were distributed in Wisconsin, Ohio and New York.

Dole voluntarily recalled two lot codes of the salad kit, which are W02702A and W02702B. Both were noted to be best if used by Feb. 11, 2021.

There have not been any illnesses or allergic reactions reported so far, but the FDA noted that Dole has been coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

