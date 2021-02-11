DHS adds demographics, percent of Wisconsinites vaccinated to COVID-19 dashboard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine data visualization on their dashboard Thursday, highlighting what percentage of Wisconsinites have received the COVID-19 shot.

DHS noted that this dashboard will give a more comprehensive look at the vaccine roll-out in the state.

“This new dashboard highlights the hard work of our vaccinators and also helps us all identify areas where we must continue to make improvements,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

DHS added in new metrics, including vaccines administered by race and ethnicity. The data indicates that 10.3% of Wisconsinites who identify as white have received at least one dose, as well as 7.3% of people who identify as American Indian, 4.9% who identify as Asian and 2.9% who identify as Black.

The department explained that this data is critical in order to reduce access barriers and encourage the vaccine to those experiencing disparities in receiving quality health care, such as communities of color. DHS said they are prioritizing vaccine orders for Tribal partners, community health clinics and federally qualified health centers.

There is also new information broken down by county on the status of vaccine administration. Users can toggle between each county on a map to view their county.

The southwest corner of Wisconsin is doing fairly well compared to the rest of the state, with Dane County reporting that nearly 14% of residents have received at least one dose and more than 17% in Iowa County. Over in Lafayette County, nearly 18% of residents have had at least one shot.

The new data also consolidates vaccines administered by age and by sex in Wisconsin. The number of women who have been vaccinated for the virus still remains higher than men, with 13.2% of the authorized female population in the state and 8.2% of men having received at least one dose.

DHS kept their previous data visualization for Distribution Summary on the page to convey how many doses have been administered by Wisconsin vaccine providers, how many shots Wisconsin has been allocated and the progress of when they will be shipped out.

The department explained in an email that these doses include people who reside out-of-state, but may work or go to school in Wisconsin. This would make these groups eligible to receive their doses here.

