RIGHT NOW: Crews investigating Wausau Fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on the city’s eastside. Crews responded to the home on the 1000-block of Kickbush Street just before 5 a.m.

The initial page was for a chimney fire, however, it’s unclear at this point if that was actually the cause.

NewsChannel 7 will update this article when more details are released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.