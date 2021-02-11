Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPRC) - A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter’s window.

The tackle was captured on police dash cam.

Phyllis Pena said the man was trying to look into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window early on a Sunday morning.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them, pretty much,” she said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch gave her some credit.

“It was a pretty good tackle,” he said.

Welch said the suspect is 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Police found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to get away.

They said he started running back towards Pena, who moved in and made the tackle.

Her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said she just wanted to protect her kids.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possibly more.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Judge orders DNR to start wolf hunt this month
Terry Caspersen DOC booking photo from 2019 and Wausau Daily Herald article photo of Caspersen...
State’s longest-serving prisoner is up for parole in July
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Light snow tonight, staying cold
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
First Student in Wausau prepares school buses for return to in-person classes
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties
35053269 - close up male and female holding hands over table
Love in a lockdown: Relationship coach shares tips on keeping that spark
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses
Rural vaccine sites ready to administer vaccine, still waiting for doses