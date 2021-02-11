Advertisement

Bruemmer Park Zoo getting a new exhibit made possible by generous donation match

The money will go towards a new exhibit that will feature colorful ornamental pheasants. The plan is to have about a dozen different species.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee County is getting a new exhibit, an investment of $300,000.

The Bruemmer family has given the park a $100,000 and the county and Zoological Society of Kewaunee County are each matching that amount.

“We’re really excited, we’ve been working on this for a long time, our first phase was to take care of the animals that we had already here, give them new exhibits, new fencing, and we’ve done that part,” said Pam Zander, President of the Zoological Society of Kewaunee County.

The money will go towards a new exhibit that will feature colorful ornamental pheasants. The plan is to have about a dozen different species.

“Right now we’re looking at 8-12 exhibits which is kind of where we’re at depending on the cost, and they’re going to be very large roughly 675 square feet per species of pheasant, and we’re going to have a viewing area up front and some accessible trails to get up to the exhibits, things of that nature,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and and Recreation Director.

It’s been decades since the park has added a new exhibit, but really it’s more than just the exhibit or the money that will make it all possible because for those involved in the planning process, they said this is a great opportunity for families and people that come and enjoy the park for free.

Especially in the time of a pandemic, investing in a place where families can safely enjoy nature and each other, just makes sense to the county.

“It’s a great place just to get out of the house we’ve been cooped up a long time most of us, so it’s time now to just get outside,” said Zander.

