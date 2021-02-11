Advertisement

Blue Danube River Cruise

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Explore the history and culture of the beautiful blue Danube from our privately chartered, luxurious Amadeus Cruises ship. Explore Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, and the medieval village Cesky Krumlov before we board our relaxing cruise ship for seven nights along the Danube River.

Travel eastward through Central Europe with ports of call in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. Look forward to daily included shore excursions, the lush Wachau Valley, a Budapest evening illumination cruise, and so much more. All meals are included aboard ship!

Explore the history and culture of the beautiful blue Danube from our privately chartered,...
Explore the history and culture of the beautiful blue Danube from our privately chartered, luxurious Amadeus Cruises ship.(WSAW)

Call 1-888-867-2190 to learn more about our live interactive travel shows and how you can earn a $100 travel credit.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide
Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau...
Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea deal likely for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers

Latest News

Alaska and Glacier Bay Cruise
Experience Enchanting Ireland
Who gets tested and when? Wisconsin guide to coronavirus testing
Southern California Dreaming trip with Holly Chilsen