Blue Danube River Cruise

(WSAW) - Explore the history and culture of the beautiful blue Danube from our privately chartered, luxurious Amadeus Cruises ship. Explore Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, and the medieval village Cesky Krumlov before we board our relaxing cruise ship for seven nights along the Danube River.

Travel eastward through Central Europe with ports of call in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. Look forward to daily included shore excursions, the lush Wachau Valley, a Budapest evening illumination cruise, and so much more. All meals are included aboard ship!

Call 1-888-867-2190 to learn more about our live interactive travel shows and how you can earn a $100 travel credit.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.