Avoiding frostbite in subzero temperatures

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The recent cold temperatures have health officials urging people to bundle up to prevent frostbite.

In subzero temperatures, frostbite can occur easily on any piece of exposed skin. Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling, discoloration or redness, and blistering. Stephanie Werner, a Family Nurse Practitioner with Aspirus, says all these signs should be taken seriously.

“So when that skin dies sometimes it takes a surgical intervention or removal,” Werner said. “Sometimes, if you don’t get help in time, it will cause permanent damage to your nerves and your vascular system, and will require amputation.”

Most of the time, fingers, toes, and the nose are the biggest targets when it comes to frostbite. Werner suggests wearing a mask or covering your face when you’re outside for a long time. She also suggests using your body heat to help keep you warm. Wearing mittens instead of gloves can help with that.

While there isn’t an exact temperature that brings frostbite, Werner said the colder it is, the less you should be outside.

“I think it can get overlooked when you’ve lived in a place like Wisconsin. Some of us think that we’re used to it, that we can go outside in our socks and shorts and be totally fine. But it doesn’t matter how long we’ve lived here. You’re still going to be as susceptible to any as anybody else would be,” Werner explained.

If you feel you’ve gotten too cold, Werner said to always warm up with cold or warm water. She said many times patients have burned themselves after the fact with something hot due to the initial lack of feeling when setting the temperature.

Doctors say the key way to stay safe is to bundle up, listen to your body and keep dry. Even sweat can freeze and cause frostbite. Werner suggests putting on your thickest layers right before you step outside.

