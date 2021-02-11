Advertisement

178 Wis. Walgreens stores to offer COVID vaccine to underserved communities

(WJRT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin are expecting to receive coronavirus vaccines directly from the federal government starting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday announced the beginning of the program that targets underserved areas.

The state health department says the vaccinations will be provided for free under the state and federal partnership. Initially, about 17,800 doses of vaccine will be sent to 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin. All who are eligible for vaccination, which includes anyone over age 65, must schedule an appointment by phone or through the Walgreens website.

A media release provided by DHS Thursday did not state which Walgreens locations were involved.

