With a pandemic causing ruptures in romance, couples turn to tech
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2020 has been hard on many things, and relationships are no exception. Even in the best of times relationships are hard work, but rebooting your romance during tough times – like a pandemic -- is more important than ever.
In order to help romantic partners connect more deeply, even when times get tough, Facebook built Tuned. Whether you’re a new couple, newlyweds or seasoned partners, nurturing your romantic relationship can be challenging. From texting to shared calendars, there are a number of ways for couples to stay in contact. However, nurturing your relationship is about more than just talking regularly – it’s about continuously strengthening the unique emotional connection that you have together.
With Tuned, you can:
- Set your moods so you can stay tuned in to how you’re both feeling throughout the day without having to ask.
- Exchange notes, voice messages, cards, stickers and music to effortlessly show your romantic side, and connect with your partner on a deeper level.
- Take Couple’s Challenges to learn new things about each other and have some fun.
- Reminisce on all your shared artifacts like photos and milestones.
- Create shared lists for all special moments big and small like bucket lists, date night ideas and inside jokes.
Facebook’s Sunita Mohanty joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss how technology can play a role in rebooting your romance during a pandemic. She highlighted the fun features on Tuned and discussed ways in which they’ve helped couples connect or re-connect.
Tuned is available to download for Apple devices only.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.