With a pandemic causing ruptures in romance, couples turn to tech

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2020 has been hard on many things, and relationships are no exception. Even in the best of times relationships are hard work, but rebooting your romance during tough times – like a pandemic -- is more important than ever.

In order to help romantic partners connect more deeply, even when times get tough, Facebook built Tuned. Whether you’re a new couple, newlyweds or seasoned partners, nurturing your romantic relationship can be challenging. From texting to shared calendars, there are a number of ways for couples to stay in contact. However, nurturing your relationship is about more than just talking regularly – it’s about continuously strengthening the unique emotional connection that you have together.

With Tuned, you can:

Set your moods so you can stay tuned in to how you’re both feeling throughout the day without having to ask.

Exchange notes, voice messages, cards, stickers and music to effortlessly show your romantic side, and connect with your partner on a deeper level.

Take Couple’s Challenges to learn new things about each other and have some fun.

Reminisce on all your shared artifacts like photos and milestones.

Create shared lists for all special moments big and small like bucket lists, date night ideas and inside jokes.

Facebook’s Sunita Mohanty joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to discuss how technology can play a role in rebooting your romance during a pandemic. She highlighted the fun features on Tuned and discussed ways in which they’ve helped couples connect or re-connect.

Tuned is available to download for Apple devices only.

