Wausau business offering appliances, mattresses to essential workers in need

The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau essential workers who need them.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Outlet is offering free mattresses and appliances from their inventory for Wausau essential workers who need them.

“It’s important for us to give back, for essential workers, and this just adds to those ways we want to do that,” Wausau Outlet owner Greg Petrack said.

It’s been a slow start so far for the giveaway, but the first item is expected to go out in the next few days.

“We’ve only had a couple people so far email us, but I think we are going to give away our first mattress this weekend,” Petrack added.

Hospital worker Josie Prisk and her husband will be taking that mattress home this weekend. But even if they weren’t they still know how important this is for the Wausau community.

“I told them thank you for doing this, because even if I didn’t win I knew there were many people that would be deserving. Especially in these times,” Prisk explained.

“We’re asking you to submit your story. We can’t help everyone, but if we can help some people in need with a new appliance or mattress at this time we’re going to pick some of those folks,” Petrack said.

Wausau Outlet says they have no end date to the giveaway. They will continue it until they run out of inventory. If people are looking to apply, they can go to the Wausau Outlet Facebook page for more information.

