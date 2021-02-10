Advertisement

Serial sex offender convicted of sexual assault after backlogged kit is tested

(WDBJ7)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (RELEASE) -Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that a serial sex offender has been convicted of sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Hank W. Elmore, age 37 of La Crosse, Wis., plead guilty to Third Degree Sexual Assault on February 4, 2021.

“After more than ten long years, there has finally been a conviction in this case,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Through the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and other critical work, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to make it a priority to hold offenders accountable, support survivors, and strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault.”

The sexual assault occurred in Jackson County in 2010. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the assault. The sexual assault kit was tested in 2018 as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Elmore. Elmore has prior convictions for sexual assault from 2003 and 2014.

The judge placed the defendant on probation for four years and imposed and stayed the maximum sentence: ten years in prison consisting of five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision. If Elmore’s probation is revoked, the stayed prison sentence will go into effect.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ. Victim services were provided by the Jackson County Victim Witness Office. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Noel A. Lawrence and Assistant District Attorney Emily E. Hynek of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint is available upon request.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Authorities identify man shot in Plover
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Speared sturgeon in back of a pickup truck
Bitter cold a big plus for sturgeon spearing
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Kayley McColley, a student activist in Wausau, wants to help kids learn about Black history and...
Black History Month: Wausau student activist engages kids in Black History with reading, book fundraiser