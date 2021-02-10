Advertisement

Prep Highlights 2/9

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday’s prep highlights include #3 Lakeland upsetting #2 Mosinee in boys hockey, SPASH’s season coming to an end at the hand of Chippewa Falls in boys hockey, the Central Wisconsin Storm advancing to the sectional finals in girls hockey, Phillips finishing perfect in conference play against Athens in girls hoops and Colby hanging on against Stanley-Boyd in girls basketball.

