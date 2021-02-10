Advertisement

Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death during an altercation in Plover that left four people injured.

Plover police say 28-year-old Zachary Deyo, of Stevens Point, was killed early Monday at a trailer home.

Police say Deyo was not a guest of the residents at the trailer. Police said earlier that another male was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Two other males and a female suffered various injuries. Police say the altercation was an isolated incident. No further information was released Tuesday.

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

