Plea deal likely for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 23-year-old man charged with killing two brothers as they played video games is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case and will avoid a jury trial.

Brandon Noll is charged with five felonies including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators said Noll stabbed Michael Stone, 23, and William Stone,19, on April 7, 2020 at a home in Stratford.

During a pre-trial conference on Wednesday, a date for Noll’s plea hearing was set for April 26. Because Noll was on probation at the time of the crimes, he was sent back to prison and appeared by video from the Dodge Correctional Institution. He has been in DOC custody since September.

According to the probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll allegedly told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

Noll was arrested the day of the murders following a police chase and car crash in Marshfield.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.