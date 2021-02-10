Pet Project: Meet Magnolia

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Magnolia is a 5-year-old cat who came from a home that had too many cats. She is a perfect lap cat who loves to snuggle and have her belly rubbed. She loves her canned cat food, and does well around other cats.

To learn more about Magnolia visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to go meet her.

