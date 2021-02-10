New record shop opens in Marshfield welcoming vinyl enthusiasts new and old

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -

One Marshfield woman is on a mission to bring music to her community in a classic and familiar way.

Wednesday Danielle Anderson opened the doors to the Good Day Sunshine Record Shop in downtown Marshfield, welcoming vinyl enthusiasts both new and old.

In 2020 vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since the 90′s, proving to Anderson that a new record shop was something Marshfield needed. Anderson grew up around music at her grandfather’s instrument store. After re-evaluating her life during the pandemic, she decided to take the leap and invest in her dream of working with music every day.

Through her journey, Anderson has been pleasantly surprised by the number of young people that have fallen in love with vinyl.

“I’ve just been blown away by the amount that the younger kids have taken to it. The teenagers the twenty-year-olds. They’re all asking their grandparents for record players for Christmas, so it’s it seems like a really good fit,” Anderson said.

Anderson gets a majority of her vinyl from old collections and said she has a healthy mix of everything at the moment. Along with the classics, Good Day Sunshine will also carry newer artists and new pressings of the classics. In the future, she hopes to carry turntables and even feature local art.

Overall Anderson is just excited to bring the magic of vinyl back to her community, and create a place where all generations can connect and rummage through history.

“It’s such a tactile experience. Opening up a record, looking at it, flipping it, putting it on, and getting the needle to start to play listening to it. It’s a totally different experience than you’re used to with digital music,” Anderson explained.

