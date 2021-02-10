Advertisement

National expert to lead St. Nobert College panel discussion on domestic terrorism

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the country’s foremost experts on domestic terrorism will speak tomorrow night in a virtual event hosted by St. Norbert College.

It comes as the Department of Homeland Security is calling domestic extremist groups one of the greatest threats to the United States.

According to St. Norbert College Professor Wendy Scattergood, who’s taught a class on extremism for more than a decade, radical extremism is active and real in this country.

“It’s everywhere, I mean there is no community that’s completely insulated from it and as we know that just in October of 2020 there was the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer in Michigan and of course some of those folks were from Wisconsin,” says Scattergood.

Scattergood will be part of a panel tomorrow night for a virtual discussion titled, “Homegrown Hate and Domestic Terrorism, hosted by the Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice and Public Understanding at St. Norbert College.

The featured speaker is Daryl Johnson, a former lead analyst on domestic terrorism for the Department of Homeland Security, who back in 2009. warned the country wasn’t doing enough to combat right-wing extremism.

“His report was politically controversial, enough so that it was ultimately pulled and as a result the government started doing even less and in the decade since we saw those movements proliferate, we saw them multiply online, we’ve seen them becoming increasingly dangerous and now we’ve seen it in attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” says Robert Pyne, Director of the Norman Miller Center.

St. Nobert College hopes tomorrow night’s Zoom webinar discussion, which is open to the public, will help build better understanding at a time extremist activity in the U.S. is on more people’s radar.

“We’re coming to a sort of reckoning now that we may not have recognized, I don’t know that this particular era is that much bigger or more dangerous in that sense that previous eras have been, but certainly our awareness of it and our outrage about it I think is what’s completely different,” says Scattergood.

Tomorrow night’s event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Go to snc.edu/go/homegrownhate to register.

