Mosinee student author writes book to inspire kids

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A Mosinee High School student, who is the author of a new children’s book, is helping kids with disabilities get into college.

Alexia Pfeiffer recently published her book, titled “Albert the Frog,” to offer a sense of belonging for kids with speech and reading disabilities and the money she makes from it goes directly to a college scholarship fund.

“When I was younger in grade school, I actually had a speech disability and reading disability, so I was in a program for speech,” Pfeiffer said.

The Mosinee High School senior believes she can achieve almost anything and writing a children’s book is already checked off of her bucket list.

“This book helps kids to realize that if they work hard, they can achieve anything in whatever experience they go through, they can pursue whatever they want,” Pfeiffer said.

“Albert the Frog” was published in December 2020 and the storyline follows the everyday struggles of a young frog who can’t croak quite like the other frogs. It’s a sentiment Pfeiffer relates to all too well with her experience growing up with a disability.

“I went through some struggles and I realize how hard it was for myself so I wanted other kids to realize what I’ve been through,” Pfeiffer said.

It’s not just about the book. All the money made from book sales goes directly to Pfeiffer’s “The Difference is You” college scholarship fund for Marathon County students with speech and reading disabilities.

“We’re very proud of her,” Alexia’s mom Natalie Boyd said. “It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you finish.”

The scholarship will provide $500 to two lucky applicants. They hope it’s a scholarship that helps many for years ahead.

“Even though you may have a disability that you still can get into high honor classes as [Pfeiffer] has and done very well with her schooling,” Boyd said.

Right now the book is available on Amazon and Pfeiffer plans to have a book signing on Feb. 24. More information about the scholarship can be found here.

