Merrill paramedics provide free care to COVID-19 patients at home

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is partnering with a local hospital to help COVID-19 patients and take the pressure off a strained emergency room. The department believes it may be one of just a few in the state, and country, taking on this role.

Normally, you’d only get a visit from Merrill Paramedics in an emergency. But they’re helping COVID-19 patients after they’ve returned from the hospital.

“Our crew really knew that we could be part of the solution to this problem,” said Fire Chief Josh Klug.

Paramedics are taking the burden off Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital during a late fall and winter COVID-19 surge, with Klug noting that the hospital reported being overwhelmed with emergency patients in November. The program has been in place since 2018, but was recently changed to include COVID-19 patients.

“When we offer this program to patients in the emergency department, they were almost relieved to know that this program was available and that someone from their local fire department was going to come check in on them,” said Klug, sharing the response from an ER physician.

They see patients who don’t need emergency care but choose to sign on for help with oxygen and other treatments. The Community Paramedic Program will check in with them about a week later and again if needed.

“Patients that normally would have needed to be admitted to the hospital, the emergency room physicians were able to make a recommendation to them to have this visit done for the patient so they could go back home,” she said.

The program began in 2018 with regular patients. It’s funded by a $20,000 grant from Ascension’s outreach program, which means the visits are free for patients.

“It’s found as a cost effective way of doing it too. We’re fortunate through the partnership with the local hospital that they’re able to fund those costs,” Klug said.

Klug believes the program will be around to help patients at home even after the pandemic, potentially part of a larger trend of mobile healthcare.

“Some will use the analogy of taking the emergency department to the patient. While obviously emergency departments have much more capabilities and advanced skills than what we have in the field, there’s similarities from the standpoint of, it’s really a professional healthcare provider going out and seeing patients in their home,” he said.

