Stratford father, son arrested for roles in Chris Schauer’s homicide

Shawn Carl, 50,and Jared Carl, 19
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve arrested a man and his son in connection to the death of Christian ‘Chris’ Schauer.

Schauer, 20, was found dead on Dec. 29 at the south end of Abe Lincoln Ave. just south of Swamp Road in the Township of Spencer. A fur trapper found his body in the McMillan Marsh Wildlife area that afternoon.

Authorities said foul play was evident and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office had been conducting a homicide investigation for the past several weeks. Authorities then asked for the public’s help locating Schauer’s vehicle as they believed the homicide suspect may have it.

On Feb. 5, investigators found the car near Stratford thanks to a tip from the public. Jared Carl, 19, was arrested for possession of stolen property related to the homicide along with drug and weapons charges. He remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

On Feb. 9, Jared Carl’s father, 50-year-old Shawn Carl, was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide in Schauer’s death.

Shawn Carl is expected to appear in Marathon County court Wednesday.

No other details about the case have been released.

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

