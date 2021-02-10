Advertisement

Madison makes top 5 in list of America’s sweetest cities

(AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki) (CHITOSE SUZUKI)
(AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki) (CHITOSE SUZUKI)(WHSV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison ranks number 5 for sweetest spots in the country—thanks to candy purchases leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Madisonians’ sweet tooth has shot candy sales up 79 percent. Just above Madison ranks another Wisconsin city: Milwaukee.

The sweetest of them all is Florida’s Miami-Fort Lauderdale, according to Coupons.com, as their candy sales have soared 104 percent leading up to the romantic holiday.

AMERICA’S TOP 10 SWEETEST CITIES

  1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL
  2. El Paso, TX
  3. West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce, FL
  4. Milwaukee, WI
  5. Madison, WI
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Fort Myers-Naples, FL
  8. Tucson, AZ
  9. New York, NY
  10. San Antonio, TX
AMERICA’S LEAST SWEET CITIES
  1. Minot, ND
  2. Alpena, MI
  3. Idaho Falls, ID

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Authorities identify man shot in Plover
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Speared sturgeon in back of a pickup truck
Bitter cold a big plus for sturgeon spearing
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Kayley McColley, a student activist in Wausau, wants to help kids learn about Black history and...
Black History Month: Wausau student activist engages kids in Black History with reading, book fundraiser