If you believe these tax myths, you may regret it

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From working at home, to postcard-sized filings, what you don’t know may cost you. Myths, tax rumors and tax misinformation are more common than taxpayers think. Following bad tax advice can cost taxpayers big – an unexpected tax bill, or worse - an IRS audit.

Common Tax Myths Regarding Filing for 2020:

• You can deduct home-office expenses if you had to work remotely

• Charitable contributions need to be itemized

• No tax penalty for not having health insurance

• Unemployment benefits aren’t taxable income and won’t impact 2020 taxes

• Filing taxes on a postcard

On Wednesday, Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to debunk common tax myths and explain why it’s best to file early.

