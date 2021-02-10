First Alert Weather - Chilly Wednesday forecast with snow arriving later in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Tuesday morning represented the coldest morning across Central Wisconsin since 2019 for many locations and while temperatures will slowly warm up for the rest of the week, temps will still remain well below average for mid- February. Dangerous morning wind chills will remain -25° to -35° during this week, with wind chills marginally better for the afternoon, mostly the -5° to -15° range.

While no records were set, it was a cold start to Tuesday. (WSAW)

There will be a weak system pushing into Wisconsin for Thursday night, which may trigger some light snowfall by early Friday morning. Most locations will see well less than an inch of snow, but it will be enough in some locations, to coat the roads, so there may be a few slippery areas for the Friday morning commute. Keep in mind, some road conditions are still a bit slick from last week’s snowfall, with icy spots still on some roads.

Less than an inch expected but enough to coat the roads by Friday daybreak. (WSAW)

Our next chance for snow will arrive for Saturday, as the storm system now looks to track closer to central Wisconsin, as opposed to far southeastern Wisconsin. Snowfall totals look to remain fairly light for most areas, but locations closer to the Fox Cities and Fond du Lac could see up to a few inches.

Please continue to take extra care of your pets and do not leave them outdoors for long periods of time as well as checking in on the elderly and anyone that may need an extra set of hands during this bitterly cold stretch of weather. By the time this extremely cold weather ends, central Wisconsin will have had colder temps than the last long term cold streak from January 25-January 31, 2019. During that 7 day stretch, the high temperature January 30, 2019 was -14° with a morning low of -27°. While it does not look like Wausau’s high temps for this stretch with get down to -14°, the overall length of this frigid air will best 2019 by at least a few days.

While the dangerous and very cold temps continue for several more days, Wausau is still not seeing record low temps (so far). Have a look at some of these really frigid temps from years ago, with many of the records set in 1899.

Wausau Record Lows

February 5-> -31/1899

February 6-> -28/1899

February 7-> -36/1899

February 8-> -27/1971

February 9-> -37/1951

February 10-> -40/1899

February 11-> -38/1899

February 12-> -35/1899

February 13-> -25/1905

February 14-> -26/1951

February 15-> -25/1904

February 16-> -33/1936

February 17-> -25/1979

