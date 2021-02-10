DWD: Former SEMCO employees will be contacted if DOJ recovers money

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -A spokeswoman for the Department of Workforce Development says former SEMCO employees do not need to take any action following news they are owed money for lost wages and benefits.

Monday, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek announced they’d be suing Semling-Menke Company, Inc (SEMCO) for failing to provide proper notice to employees that the company would close. Employees said they received a letter on Dec. 30, 2019 notifying them the window and door company would cease operations the next day.

DWD Director of Communications Amy Barrilleaux explained by email, “If the DOJ is able to recover money from SEMCO, it will be divided among former employees proportionally based on the losses suffered when the company closed”.

The announcement stated former 140 employees are owed a combined $682,864.90

Wisconsin statute states employees must be given 60 days’ notice.

