Black History Month: Wausau student activist engages kids in Black History with reading, book fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Newschannel 7 is highlighting Black history in central Wisconsin.

Kayley McColley, a student activist in Wausau, wants to help kids learn about Black history and race. Her goal was to buy a few dozen books to donate. But with the support of the community, she’s raised enough money for a small library.

“Especially now, with how much access we have to online and social media, there’s a lot of things that kids are seeing. And I think that we have a responsibility to try to help them make sense of those things,” McColley said.

She’s doing that by hosting virtual readings for kids at the Marathon County Public Library starting Wednesday.

She thinks back to what she saw as a kid: images of violent slavery in a book.

“At the time, there wasn’t anybody to explain that to me in a really meaningful, guided way,” she said, explaining how overcome with emotion she felt trying to understand what she was seeing.

The Wausau West graduate is now a nursing student at Northcentral Technical College. Last summer, she helped organize the march for George Floyd, a peaceful event that drew more than a thousand people. It was one of the largest protests in Wausau’s history.

“I mean it was just a very grief-filled summer, particularly for the Black community, and to just have that moment of, wow. Here’s some serious solidarity, here’s some serious unification after everything that had gone on, inspiring,” she said.

She believes people are hungry for more education about Black people and history.

“After the march, it was awesome, but it’s kind of like, ‘What’s next? How can we start getting change going in Wausau?’” she said.

McColley says that’s where children’s books come in. She did research on when and how kids start perceiving race. She thinks children’s books are an age-appropriate way for kids to understand topics like the Civil Rights Movement.

“Kids are at an age where they’re asking questions, and so this is the perfect time to start introducing books about, say, Black history, and explaining to kids, why are the things that we’re seeing today, taking place,” she said.

She was hoping to raise a few hundred dollars for children’s books to donate, but in 5 days she’s raised more than $2,700.

“I think that goes to show how people in this community do want to see things change, they want to see us have these conversations, about race, about discrimination, about history, and they’re willing to put funds into making that happen,” she said.

They’re funds she says will help create important conversations in Wausau.

“I feel like Wausau, like any community, is a work in progress. We are definitely still needing to do a lot of work in terms of our diversity and inclusion. I just want to see Wausau be better, and I feel like I have to take responsibility and ownership in making that happen,” she said.

She’s now in touch with teachers and parents to help get the books into the classroom. She’s also planning to buy the books at local stores.

