Black History Month: A look at the first year in office for Marathon County’s first black county supervisor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - April of 2021 will mark one year for William Harris, Marathon County’s first black county supervisor.

In just ten months, Harris has made many contributions leading and contributing to new initiatives and programs for the county.

“I’m on the police and fire commission, and I serve on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club,” Harris said. “In my role with Marathon County Board of Supervisors, I serve on the Health and Human Services Committee, the Transportation Coordinating Committee and the Social Services Board.”

Harris says he’s also assisting Mayor Rosenberg with her new Wear One, Wausau mask campaign.

While representing District 3 of Marathon County (Downtown Wausau), Harris makes it his mission to serve every person in that district and the entire county.

“We’re looking out for all of our citizens,” Harris said. “Whether you live in Wausau, Schofield or Weston, or you’re a rural farmer out there that needs help. Help for businesses, rental assistance… I try to do make sure that I do everything that I can to make sure that during these difficult times we are looking out for our communities.”

As a member of one of Marathon County’s minority groups, Harris said he wants every member of the community to feel like they have someone representing them.

“I represent the whole community,” Harris said, “and in doing so, I make sure for the minority groups that maybe have been overlooked, that those issues also come to front.”

Harris says being the first is great, but what really matters is the work that he can do for the county.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve and I approached it as such,” Harris explained. “Whether I serve for only two years or more, I look at it is it could be a once opportunity. When you get in these roles, it’s important to be active immediately to do as much as you can. Or, at least that has been my approach to help the people that you serve.”

Harris also serves as a full-time attorney, aiding victims of domestic abuse, child abuse and more.

With serving many roles in Wausau, Harris said he wants to inspire students and young adults to believe they can achieve anything, despite what they look like or where they come from.

“I want young people to aspire to the greatest heights, to never feel that they are limited,” Harris said. ”No matter what background or race you come from, that we all have the same opportunities, and that we’re all welcomed into this community and have a voice.”

