Advertisement

American Girl founder donates $10 million toward University Hospital transplant clinic

Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.
Artistic renderings of the new transplant clinic at University Hospital in Madison.(UW Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The founder of American Girl donated $10 million Tuesday toward a new transplant clinic at University Hospital, and UW Health noted this donation may be one of her most personal yet.

Pleasant Rowland, best known for being the founder of Middleton’s Pleasant Company that became American Girl, underwent a kidney transplant herself in 2012 after having been in kidney failure for almost 20 years.

According to a news release, Rowland had her transplant at University Hospital. She said it felt nearly impossible to thank her kidney donor enough, as well as the doctors and staff that made it happen.

“This gift today is my way of saying thank you to the team for the incredible care I received here, to the many donors and their families for making such a selfless choice, and as a gift to all the transplant recipients who will come here seeking a second chance at life,” Rowland said.

UW Health explained that Rowland’s gift will go toward clinical and operational growth of the new facility.

The $20 million project will allow the relocation of their current transplant clinic to the main floor of University Hospital. UW Health will be able to expand the clinical space, allow easier access into the clinic and provide a family lounge.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Authorities identify man shot in Plover
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
Speared sturgeon in back of a pickup truck
Bitter cold a big plus for sturgeon spearing
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Wausau activist raising funds to buy books to teach students about black history
Kayley McColley, a student activist in Wausau, wants to help kids learn about Black history and...
Black History Month: Wausau student activist engages kids in Black History with reading, book fundraiser