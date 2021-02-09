Women’s Fund of Portage County reaches $1 million goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Women’s Fund of Portage County has reached its endowment goal of $1 million to help women and children in the community.

It’s a goal they set back in 2017 called the “2020 Vision Campaign” to raise $300,000 to get their endowment fund to $1 million, and the Women’s Fund of Portage County was still able to fulfill their wish even during the pandemic.

“We needed the money more than ever, but to get the money was a little more of a challenge, but we did it and so we’re very excited about that,” Women’s Fund of Portage County President Beth McBride said.

McBride said finally reaching the $1 million goal was a long journey, but well worth the time.

“After 24 years, it was an exciting accomplishment for us to hit this goal so that we can continue to help women and children in Portage County and continue to grant funds to the programs,” McBride said.

The Women’s Fund was founded back in 1997 and has provided over $650,000 to local agencies, including the United Way of Portage County, where it’s their mission to provide materials to parents to educate their kids.

“Without the grant from the Women’s Fund, it wouldn’t have been possible to move forward with the project because we did not have enough funding, so it was really exciting when I received notification that we had received the grant,” United Way of Portage County Community Initiatives Project Manager Lisa Falduto said.

Falduto is grateful for all of the loyal donors, but the pandemic slowed things down for the campaign, with many people hurting for money. However, COVID-19 didn’t stop many donors like Sue Shulfer, who has been giving to the Women’s Fund since 1997.

“As we got closer to the end of December, I heard we were getting close, but it was a stretch and I know a number of donors stepped up and we were able to make it that million dollars, so it was wonderful,” Shulfer said.

The Women’s Fund will be accepting grant applications through March 1 and if you want to be a recipient of some of this money, follow the link to the Women’s Fund of Portage County.

