Wisconsin Walgreens stores to give COVID-19 vaccinations

Part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccinations are coming to Wisconsin Walgreens stores.

The chain is taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Each of them will be recieving100 doses, so I believe it’s around 175 stores across the state that will be receiving them,” says Deputy D.H.S. Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, PhD.

She did not say which stores will be getting the vaccines or when they would start giving the shots.

Willems Van Dijk did suggest you log on to Walgreens website for more information and to register.

Link to Walgreens website

Major water main break impacts water pressure in Marathon City
