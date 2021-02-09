Wausau Warming Center helps people stay warm, looking for volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Warming Center provides meals and overnight housing for up to 25 of the city’s less fortunate residents. Over the past few days because of plummeting temperatures, they have increased their hours, but that is soon coming to an end. Still, they’re teaming up with the Salvation Army to make sure the city’s homeless are out of the elements and staying warm.

“Since Saturday we have operated 24 hours so we’ve stayed open during the daytime Saturday, Sunday and we’re doing that same thing today,” said Director Stacy Rieger.

They are not able to continue the expanded service, partly because they have just enough volunteers to make their regular hours work.

“Anyone who’s interested in volunteering, I want to encourage you to reach out to me and let me know, and I’m happy to make contact with you and find out what opportunities he have available to get you involved,” said Rieger.

Rieger says, there are over 100 homeless people that reside in Wausau. She said that the city and other agencies work to find especially older displaced persons permanent housing. She said this year’s homeless seem to be generally younger than they are used to seeing. But, on the upside, she said the homeless in their 20s and 30s seem to have an easier time finding places to stay.

The shelter does remain at a high capacity, however. Rieger said there have been changes since the pandemic began. Cots are now spaced six feet apart. There are plexiglass barriers between the sleeping areas, and each guest eats at their own separate table.

“We have a lot of support from the community, but we do have a screening procedure that we do when they first walk in the door. Everyone is required to wear a mask,” Rieger says.

They say they can definitely use more help from the community, be it volunteer hours or donations. Right now they say they are going through a lot of paper products including toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates. Because of COVID-19 they seem to be going through those items at a rapid rate.

