Advertisement

Wausau School Board votes to return to in-person learning for Grades 6-12 starting in March

Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning
Wausau School Board to vote on in-person learning
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By a 5-4 vote, the Wausau School Board has voted for secondary students, grades 6-12, to return to in-person learning starting on March 1. A virtual option is still available for parents who prefer not to send their children school.

Representatives from the Wausau School District held a special meeting to discuss whether or not it’s safe for students to return to school.

According to the meeting agenda, the district has seen the amount of middle schoolers with an “F” grade triple when comparing the first semester of this year to last year, while that number has doubled for high schoolers.

The proposal will send tonight’s decision to the school board to possibly approve the return of all in-person secondary students to four days a week, beginning on March 1.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as we get them.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action during an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP

Latest News

New Dane Co. COVID-19 emergency order ups gathering limits
The Women's Fund of Portage County has reached its endowment goal of $1 million to help women...
Women’s Fund of Portage County reaches $1 million goal
Many people in central Wisconsin are not going to the doctor for checkups and small issues....
Doctors, health systems report many patients delaying routine care
Catholic Charities Warming Center helps homeless
Wausau Warming Center helps people stay warm, looking for volunteers
Wausau School Board votes to resume in-person classes for middle, high school students
Wausau School Board votes to resume in-person classes for middle, high school students