Wausau School Board votes to return to in-person learning for Grades 6-12 starting in March

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By a 5-4 vote, the Wausau School Board has voted for secondary students, grades 6-12, to return to in-person learning starting on March 1. A virtual option is still available for parents who prefer not to send their children school.

Representatives from the Wausau School District held a special meeting to discuss whether or not it’s safe for students to return to school.

According to the meeting agenda, the district has seen the amount of middle schoolers with an “F” grade triple when comparing the first semester of this year to last year, while that number has doubled for high schoolers.

The proposal will send tonight’s decision to the school board to possibly approve the return of all in-person secondary students to four days a week, beginning on March 1.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as we get them.

