Survey reveals how teachers feel about the COVID vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new survey by the National Education Association released Tuesday, examines the vaccination of its members and seeks to understand what health protocols members believe are important to keep school buildings safe.

NEA Survey key findings:

NEA members are currently teaching in a wide variety of settings. Two thirds (64%) are currently working in school buildings all or part of the time.

Nearly universally, members believe educators should be prioritized to receive the vaccine.

Nearly a fifth of members (18%) have been vaccinated already. An additional 20% have scheduled their vaccination.

Two thirds (68%) say obtaining or scheduling a vaccination is difficult.

Three quarters (74%) say they do not have enough information about how and when to schedule their vaccination.

A strong majority (70%) say they will feel safer about working in-person as a result of the vaccine, but just a quarter say they will feel much safer.

Members favor a wide range of proposals to make school buildings safer, including near universal support for the following:

Requiring those who test positive to isolate according to CDC guidelines

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of surfaces