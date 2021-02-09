Pregnant women weighing their decision to eventually get vaccinated for COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal one. There is limited data, particularly long-term data, for all populations in regards to the vaccines, but especially for women who are pregnant or lactating. Those groups were not actively part of the vaccine clinical trials, though a few inadvertently were due to getting pregnant during the trials.

“Hopefully the vaccine proves to be beneficial,” Lynsi Bradford, who is due in May, said. “I think that would be absolutely awesome, but there are no guarantees and we have to wait for that research to come out.”

Out of the 12 women living in north-central Wisconsin NewsChannel 7 talked with who are pregnant or have given birth in the pandemic, seven share Bradford’s thoughts regarding whether they will get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We’ll wait for more information to come out,” Bradford, who lives in Wausau said.

“It’s hard because like, there’s a lot of stuff you hear and well, I’m not really sure about the vaccine,” Rachel Hartle expressed. She lives in Rozelleville, near Stratford, and had her daughter a few weeks ago in January.

“My family and I, we will not be taking it just because I’m not comfortable that hasn’t been out that long,” stated Hannah Burk in Irma. She had her son in December of 2020.

Ashley Hoffman-Riehle in Merrill is hesitant; she had her daughter in December of 2020. “By the time I get the shot, I’m not sure if it’s even going to be-- if there’s maybe going to be so many people around us that have it that it won’t even be worth it.”

The other five were unabashedly confident. Some already had their first or second doses of the vaccine.

“It’s not choosing to get the vaccine or nothing; it’s choosing to get the vaccine or, kind of, choosing to get the natural illness,” Dr. Kylene Draeger, MD American Academy of Pediatrics, Wausau Aspirus Pediatrics Clinic and Hospital said.

She has read the vaccine clinical trials, working to answer the concerns of her patients and their families, as well as her own. She is due with her second child in May.

“The biggest question I’ve got has been related to concerns about infertility that I know is floating around on social media that hasn’t had a lot of scientific basis to that,” she said.

She explained research has not pointed to infertility being a side-effect. She noted studies, specifically of the Moderna vaccine, tested rat models and found no change in fertility in rats or impact on pregnant rats.

“If my daughter gets this is she going to have a problem getting pregnant? It looks like no, but we don’t have enough long-term data, I think, to definitively say it in humans,” she said, adding the research so far is encouraging.

The ingredients in the vaccine also have people concerned, especially for mothers who are breastfeeding.

“My recommendation to my breastfeeding moms is, have no hesitation, I would absolutely get the vaccine,” she asserted. “It’s one of the safest vaccines, you know, that we have in terms of the components that are in it.”

“We know pregnant women get vaccines, both the influenza shot and then a booster of their tetanus and whooping cough when they’re pregnant, so we know that those antibodies get passed,” Dr. Draeger added. “We know that the American College of Gynecology (ACG) and then also the Academy of breastfeeding medicine have both encouraged lactating moms to weigh the decision and feel safe getting the vaccine should they get it.”

Small amounts of data are suggesting that antibodies from mothers who get the vaccine turning up in breast milk.

The vaccine is not using a live virus or growing the virus in an egg, like in other vaccines. It is using new technology.

“It’s important to remember that these mRNA vaccines or messenger RNA vaccines, which are both the Moderna and Pfizer, they’ve been working on them for 20 to 30 years. There’s a lot of science and evidence, specifically for a time like this that they could easily plugin information and make a vaccine in a short period of time,” Dr. Draeger explained.

The other concern people have expressed to Dr. Draeger: the speed at which the vaccines have been created and approved.

“I think the interesting thing about all of this is if we think, oh if we have the money to do the funding, they can move through a lot of their trials much faster. They don’t have to continue to wait for approval,” or willing participants, she said. “So I think, those gave me a lot of confidence. I was somebody who wasn’t so sure about the vaccine and especially being pregnant I thought, ‘no way am I getting it,’ and then once the data came out and I read through the trials, I actually felt very comfortable and they didn’t skip any steps.”

Dr. Kylene Draeger is due with her second child in May of 2021. She decided the risk of contracting COVID-19 outweighed the unknowns about the vaccine. (WSAW Emily Davies)

Dr. Draeger has received her full series of the Moderna vaccine. She said she felt mild symptoms as her body responded to the vaccine, but the symptoms did not last long.

“I’m so excited because in a couple of weeks that means my husband and I will feel comfortable going back to church again,” she smiled.

She said she weighed the risk of her contracting COVID-19 as she interacts with patients, the high spread of the virus in the community, her knowledge of what could happen if she got the disease, and what is known so far about the vaccines in order to make her decision.

“I think especially with pregnant women and lactating women, the most important part is weighing your risks and benefits and talking with your physician about what they think is best,” she concluded.

To further the science, Dr. Draeger has enrolled herself in studies looking at pregnant women who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccines.

