Mount View Care Center construction inches closer to completion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction of the new Mount View Care Center in Wausau is getting closer to completion, even as crews continue to work through challenges.

After years of planning, Mount View Care Center is a major piece to the renovation on the North Central Health Care (NCHC) campus to help patients, workers and people who live here.

Renovations of the new Mount View Care Center will cost $30 million. The entire campus project costs $73 million. Construction crews continue working through every roadblock thrown in their path including the pandemic and the cold temperatures.

“There is no definition of how proud I am,” Marathon County Project Manager Troy Torgerson said.

Now there’s just a few more months until the new and improved mount view care center will be a reality.

“To bring facilities up to date that are 30 plus years old that are going to have the newer technologies and things like that can make resident lives better, that’s very exciting for me,” Torgerson said.

The new skilled nursing tower will take up one-third less square footage than the current facility.

It will also have larger private bedrooms, private bathrooms, a therapy pool, and more communal spaces. Everything a person could ask for.

“I think it’s going to be so much nicer, new is always good,” Resident Celestine Tesch said.

Tesch has lived in the current facility full time since April 2020 and said she can’t wait to have more modern amenities all to herself.

“It’s going to have a bathroom with a shower, and that’ll be great, and it will be a personal bath and personal shower and that’ll be great,” Tesch said.

Less square footage will mean less traveling for everyone and more convenience.

For NCHC, seeing the project go from paper to brick and mortar has been the best part.

“When you walk into one of these new buildings that we spent years designing, it’s an electric feeling when you step into that environment knowing all the thought and work and effort and team individual work to go into that,” CEO, NCHC Michael Loy said. “This project is redefining for our entire community, the environment being new will have a lot more light, more communal spaces, but at the same time we’ll be able to make them into more home like environments and certainly more private.”

The new Mount View Care Center is expected to be completed and start moving people in by August.

The current facility will begin renovations soon after and become the new outpatient center.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.