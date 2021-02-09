Major water main break impacts water pressure in Marathon City

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in the Village of Marathon City are asked to avoid the intersection of 10th and Hickory due to a major water main break.

“We are asking residents to limit water usage over the next 12 hours. Given the current weather conditions, work will proceed as quickly as possible, but will be hindered by the severe cold” stated Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator. “We will be working as quickly as we can to restore full service; however, once the line is repaired it will take hours for the system to fully recharge.”

Water pressure throughout the village will be impacted until the issue is fixed.

