Advertisement

Keeping your car running in the cold

This winter experts are advising everyone to be proactive and take care of problems right away so that they don’t develop more.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Pao Vang, the owner of One Stop Auto in Wausau said when temperatures dip below zero, car owners can expect a few things to go wrong. This winter experts are advising everyone to be proactive and take care of problems right away so that more don’t develop.

One common obstacle is freezing liquids. Coolant, windshield fluid, and gas have all been known to freeze and cause issues. Putting a fuel-line antifreeze and keeping your gas more than half full can help with freezing. Vang also suggests running your car for a good ten minutes before you drive it to thaw things up.

Another thing to look out for is low tire pressure. Driving on flat or uneven tires can lead to uneven wear and shorten the lifespan of the tires.

Most importantly, Vang said to watch for the buildup of salt, snow, and ice around tires and underneath your car.

“What the salt and everything will do is, if you have a lot of rust in the vehicle, your rust is like cancer you really can’t stop it. And that salt will spread and eat it up,” Vang Explained. “If you take it to your local carwash and get as much salt as much as possible off that will prevent that rust buildup.”

Overall Vang said if you are nervous, see a light go on, or are having issues of any kind to take it to your local auto shop right away for help.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
AG Kaul: Former Merrill SEMCO employees owed $682K
Hundreds of mask complaints have come in to Springfield PD
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip
MCHD daily COVID-19 report
DHS confirms second case of COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin
Cold Weather Car Safety
Cold Weather Car Safety
Wind Chills near -40° for Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather - Dangerous wind chills and temperatures continue Tuesday