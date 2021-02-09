Keeping your car running in the cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Pao Vang, the owner of One Stop Auto in Wausau said when temperatures dip below zero, car owners can expect a few things to go wrong. This winter experts are advising everyone to be proactive and take care of problems right away so that more don’t develop.

One common obstacle is freezing liquids. Coolant, windshield fluid, and gas have all been known to freeze and cause issues. Putting a fuel-line antifreeze and keeping your gas more than half full can help with freezing. Vang also suggests running your car for a good ten minutes before you drive it to thaw things up.

Another thing to look out for is low tire pressure. Driving on flat or uneven tires can lead to uneven wear and shorten the lifespan of the tires.

Most importantly, Vang said to watch for the buildup of salt, snow, and ice around tires and underneath your car.

“What the salt and everything will do is, if you have a lot of rust in the vehicle, your rust is like cancer you really can’t stop it. And that salt will spread and eat it up,” Vang Explained. “If you take it to your local carwash and get as much salt as much as possible off that will prevent that rust buildup.”

Overall Vang said if you are nervous, see a light go on, or are having issues of any kind to take it to your local auto shop right away for help.

