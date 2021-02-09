Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 32: A Suffocating Defense

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s Mosinee girls basketball team won the Great Northern Conference for the first time since 2016. Mosinee’s defense was suffocating all year long.

NewsChannel 7′s sports director, Reece Van Haaften, chatted with junior Adalyn Lehman and senior Aly Gonzalez about the team’s defense.

