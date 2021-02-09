Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 32: A Suffocating Defense

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - This year’s Mosinee girls basketball team won the Great Northern Conference for the first time since 2016. Mosinee’s defense was suffocating all year long.

NewsChannel 7′s sports director, Reece Van Haaften, chatted with junior Adalyn Lehman and senior Aly Gonzalez about the team’s defense.

If you have an idea for “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to send it to us via email at sports@wsaw.com.

To view the other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can follow this link.

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 31: Racing in the Xfinity Series